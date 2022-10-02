Final update from ApCo on power outages

Situation (as of 10:50am) Heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service.

Outages and Storm Response Efforts Around 6,500 customers affected by storm-related outages are currently without electric service. Damage assessors and line workers from West Virginia continue to assist local crews with service restoration in affected areas of Virginia.

Restoration Estimates Most customers who lost power due to storm damage in Virginia should have service restored by tonight. Restoration may extend beyond the estimated time in isolated cases with extensive damage.

For the best available information on each specific outage, click the outage location on Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.