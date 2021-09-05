Salem sailor among five dead in helicopter crash

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Sunday identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California.

They were Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.

Buriak was a 2012 Roanoke College graduate with a degree in Sports Management. He was assigned as rescue swimmer to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, and he received widespread acclaim in February 2020 when he rescued a swimmer on Guam. Click here to read the full US Navy account.

The MH-60S crashed on Aug. 31 about 70 miles (112 kilometers) off San Diego during what the Navy described as routine flight operations. It was operating from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

One sailor was rescued after the crash. Five sailors aboard the aircraft carrier were injured but were said to be in stable condition.