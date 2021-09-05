Woman raised in Roanoke is found dead in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK: Jennifer Coleman, who was reported missing Wednesday, September 1, was found deceased in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide.Cause of death is currently under investigation.

AWARE FOUNDATION FACEBOOK: It is with heavy heart that we have to share this news. Jennifer Coleman, daughter of one of our own AWARE family, Hal and Sharon Coleman, has been located deceased. Details surrounding this tragedy are not available at this time. Please respect the family as they process their grief & loss. Please also respect us with the foundation as we comfort the Coleman’s. Our thoughts & prayers go out to Hal & Sharon during this difficult time. We thank all of you for sharing Jenn’s information, those who contacted us with information & for all of the prayers. Many thanks to Glacier National Park & law enforcement for their search efforts to find Jenn.