Four arrested during overnight search in Montgomery County

| By

From Montgomery County Sheriff’s office: On 09/04/2021 at 8:13 p.m. we received a request for assistance from the Virginia State Police (VSP) in regards to a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began on I-81. The information provided to us was that the individuals had been involved in an armed robbery in New Jersey and were considered armed and dangerous. Due to the large number of police vehicles already involved with the pursuit, deputies from our Office followed from a safe distance to provide assistance as needed.

At 8:32 p.m. the subjects abandoned the vehicle they were driving in the area of Benoit Drive (Jefferson Forest area of Montgomery County) and fled on foot. One of the individuals was taken into custody by VSP at that time. At the request of VSP a perimeter was set up to contain the other individuals to the area. They also requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office UAV (drone) Team. The perimeter was set up and maintained by members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, VSP, Blacksburg PD, and Virginia Tech PD. An area search was conducted throughout the night.

At approximately 1:15 a.m on 09/05/2021 VSP closed the command center/perimeter and left the scene. Deputies from our Office maintained a presence in the area throughout the remainder of the morning. At 5:24 a.m. deputies from our Office with the assistance of Blacksburg PD located a second individual who was taken into custody. The search continued until 8:18 a.m. this morning when the remaining two individuals were located and taken into custody by deputies from our Office. We are thankful that all individuals have safely been taken into custody without harm to them or members of the community.

Arrest info:

Tristan W. Difilippo, 18 years old, of New Jersey held on fugitive warrant/no bond

Dajuan K. Pittman, 20 years old, of New Jersey held on fugitive warrant/no bond

Male Juvenile, 16 years old, of New Jersey held on fugitive warrant/no bond

Female Juvenile, 17 years old, of New Jersey held on fugitive warrant/no bond