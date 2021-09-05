Man dead after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

On September 4, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male in the area with what appeared to be critical injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene. The identity of the victim will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing homicide investigation.