Speed and alcohol are likely factors in Franklin County traffic death

State Police say speed and alcohol are likely factors in a Franklin County traffic death. Troopers say it happened Friday afternoon along English Road in the Snow Creek area. Police say 52-year-old Jay Hodges of Rocky Mount was driving a van that left the roadway and struck a tree. Hodges died at the scene.

NEWS RELEASE: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper J.R. Ward is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Apr 16) at 4:19 p.m. on English Road, one half mile south of Sandstone Lane in Franklin County.

A 1990 Ford Econoline was traveling north when the vehicle lost control, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Ford was identified as, Jay Linwood Tyree Hodges, 52, of Rocky Mount, Va. Mr. Hodges was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.