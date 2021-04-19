2nd walk-up COVID vaccination clinic set for Tuesday in Roanoke

| By

You have another opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment this week in Roanoke. The next walk-up clinic is set for Tuesday between 11:00 am and 3:30 pm at the Berglund Center. This will be the first of two Pfizer doses, and it is available anyone 16 and older, although anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

NEWS RELEASE: (ROANOKE, VA) – Due to sufficient supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) invite any member of the general public to get vaccinated at the Berglund Center on Tuesday, April 20, between 11-3:30 p.m. Registration is not necessary for this clinic. Walk-in doses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. All previously scheduled clinic appointments will be honored at their scheduled time.

“To date, more than 177,000 first and second doses of vaccine have been administered in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts,” said Cynthia Morrow, MD, RCAHD health director. “Vaccine supplies into our district have continued to remain at levels that allow us to offer the opportunity for the public to get their vaccinations at our clinic without an appointment on Tuesday.”

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Anyone who is age 16 or older is eligible to receive vaccine. Minors between the ages of 16-17 must be accompanied by a parent.

Upcoming Clinic Openings:

In partnership with Carilion Clinic, a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 21 also has open openings available by appointment. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Anyone ages 16 or older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Minors ages 16 to 17 must come with a parent. Visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-vaccine/ to schedule an appointment.