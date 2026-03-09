Many veterans face all sorts of well-documented challenges once they leave their military life behind. The financial hurdles often include keeping their houses in good repair. Locally one company wants to make their own small contribution to lessen that burden. For the past two years Mason Roofing Company based in Wirtz has reviewed nominations from or about a veteran who needs a new roof – but can’t afford one. Owner Marc Mason on part of his motivation with giving away a free roof makeover – and why he’s doing it again. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

