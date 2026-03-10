Having a reliable water source is something many take for granted, but in recent months reports that the proposed Google data centers in Botetourt County could draw as much as 2 million gallons of water per each building has put a spotlight on the subject. At some point mostly likely in the next two decades the Roanoke Valley will need another water source – Google data centers or not – says Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner. The Western Virginia Water Authority invites the public to learn more at an open house this afternoon, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

