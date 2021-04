A New Mobile Marketplace Rolls Out On Wednesday

Feeding Southwest Virginia has a new way to reach people in need. This Wednesday from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Feeding Southwest Virginia will be arriving with one of two new Mobile Market trucks at the New Castle Christian Church. A grant from feeding America and a partnership with Kroger and Food City help to make this possible. WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has more:

