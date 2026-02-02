ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke has revised its trash collection schedule for the week of Feb. 2 and is reminding residents of their responsibility to clear snow and ice from sidewalks as the city recovers from last weekend’s winter storm.

The city’s Solid Waste Management Division will resume collection services Monday.

Revised Trash Schedule

The change comes after Saturday’s service for the Southwest Quadrant was suspended due to the weather. The schedule for this week will be:

Monday: Southwest Quadrant

Southwest Quadrant Tuesday: Northwest Quadrant

Northwest Quadrant Wednesday: Northeast Quadrant

Northeast Quadrant Thursday: Southeast Quadrant

Officials noted that alley service will be limited. If an alley is impassable due to snow and ice, residents should pull their trash carts to the front of their residence for collection.

City officials said recycling, bulky item, and brush collection services are temporarily suspended to allow crews to catch up on trash collection. Residents may place up to six secured bags of extra household trash next to their carts.

Sidewalk Clearing Responsibility

The city is also reminding residents and business owners that they are required to clear snow and ice from sidewalks adjoining their property.

For compacted ice, officials suggest using sand or kitty litter to improve traction, noting that salt is less effective in temperatures below 15 degrees.