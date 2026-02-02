Ella Langley to perform at the Salem Civic Center in June Clark Palmer February 2, 2026 1 minute read ( Photo from the Salem Civic Center Facebook Page) Country musician Ella Langley is bringing her Dandelion tour to the Salem Civic on Thursday, June 25th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am. Langley’s new album which features the song,“ Choosin Texas” will be released on April 10th. Share: Post navigation Previous: Roanoke revises trash schedule, urges sidewalk clearing after stormNext: Roanoke County Police investigating after multi-vehicle crash on Franklin Road Related Stories Roanoke County Police investigating after multi-vehicle crash on Franklin Road Clark Palmer February 2, 2026 0 Roanoke revises trash schedule, urges sidewalk clearing after storm Ian Price February 2, 2026 0 Town of Rocky Mount adds land and residents Denise Membreno February 2, 2026 0