Roanoke police looking for suspect after shots fired early this morning

(From Roanoke PD) On March 29 at approximately 12:15 a.m., Roanoke Police were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. While en route, officers were advised that there was a person down in the immediate area who may have been shot. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No other individuals were located on scene. Details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time, but Detectives have determined that this is an isolated incident. At this point, no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.