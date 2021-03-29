Suspects I’d in Huddleston area larcenies

| By

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has identified multiple suspects involved in several incidents in the Huddleston area. Rebecca Bailey was arrested on 3-29-2021 for Forgery and Uttering, larceny of credit cards, and obtain money by false pretense. Angela Tuck was arrested on 3-26-2021 for forgery and uttering. Marvin Layne was arrested on 3-29-2021 for grand larceny. Eugene “Tommy” Little is currently wanted for forgery and uttering. All this information was developed as the Sheriff’s Office was conducting an investigation into the recent larcenies from mailboxes in the Huddleston and Body Camp area. The investigation is still on-going and further charges may be forth-coming.