Phase 1C arrives in the NRV for COVID vaccine shots

| By

President Joe Biden threw down another gauntlet today – declaring that 90 percent of all US adults should be eligible for a COVID vaccine shot by April 19. So how is that challenge looking in the NRV? Before the “general population” group for those 16 and older can be reached by April 19 there is Phase 1c- and New River Valley Health District director Dr. Noelle Bissell had this good news today – Phase 1C in the NRV has arrived. But the New River Health District did not get the supply of one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine they had expected this week she adds.