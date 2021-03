Major accident on I-81 northbound at Mile Marker 137

On I-81 NB at mile marker 138 expect delays due to an earlier tractor trailer crash. All Northbound lanes are still closed. Traffic backups are now about 5.0 miles says VDOT. Northbound traffic is being diverted off I-81 at Exit 137. There is also three miles of southbound congestion in the same area from all the rubberneckers.