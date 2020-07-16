Roanoke Police investigating two incidents involving gunfire overnight

(from Roanoke Police Department) The RPD are investigating two incidents involving gunfire that

happened overnight. At this time, these two incidents do not appear to be connected. On July 15, 2020 at around 10:30pm, Roanoke Police were notified that a juvenile male with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with

the juvenile regarding this incident. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Officers were able to determine that the incident occurred in the 1300 block of Orange Avenue NW. No arrests have been made

at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

On July 15, 2020 at around 11:15pm, Roanoke Police responded to a business in the 1200 block of Williamson Road NE regarding reports of a person with a gunshot wound. Responding officers located an adult male on the ground near a vehicle and an adult female in the vehicle, both with what appeared to be serious injuries. Both were transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that the incident occurred in the 1500 block of Carroll Avenue NW. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

As always, anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call

(540)344-8500 and share what they know. You can also text us at 274637;

please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both

calls and texts can remain anonymous.