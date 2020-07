Congressman talks pandemic response while he’s COVID-19 positive

| By

A U.S. Congressman from Salem in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 says he wouldn’t change the country’s response to the novel coronavirus. WFIR’s Ian Price has more:

07-16 Griffith-COVID WRAP

WFIR will have a “Longer Listen” segment with Congressman Griffith Friday, July 17th at 8:45 AM during The Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. That segment will then be made available here.