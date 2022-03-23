Roanoke Police investigating after school bus hit by gunfire

On March 22, 2022 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Delta Drive NW. Responding officers did not locate anyone with an injury. Police did locate a Roanoke City Public School Bus with damages that appear to have been sustained during a shooting. There were several Roanoke City Public School students on the bus at the time of the shooting. No students or school personnel reported any injuries to Roanoke Police. No injuries relating to this incident have been reported to police at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation. Further details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.