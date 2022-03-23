Video shows homeless camp along road to Roanoke airport

What appears to be a homeless camp is popping up not far from Roanoke’s airport — and right along the route many people would take to reach it. A woman who shot video of it says the camp delivers a bad image to visitors about to leave the city. The video was taken on the flyover ramp from eastbound Hershberger Road to northbound Aviation Drive. Roanoke’s Homeless Assistance Team has been in place since the 1990’s to help people find permanent housing. It was not immediately clear if they are aware of this with this camp, and we have an inquiry in with the city. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more

