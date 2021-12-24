Roanoke Police identify victim of recent shooting

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Mario Green, 41 of Roanoke. There are no further updates and this remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

Hanover Avenue NW Homicide –On December 22, 2021 at approximately 12:00 a.m., City of Roanoke E-911 Center personnel notified Roanoke Police of a disorder at a residence in the 1000 block of Hanover Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male and adult female inside the residence, both with apparent gunshot wounds. The adult female had a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS. The adult male had what appeared to be a critical injury, and was pronounced deceased by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. The man’s identity will be shared after proper notifications are made. Detectives are working to determine what led to this shooting. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.