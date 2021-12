Gazebo has been rebuilt at the Community Arboretum at Virginia Western.

Many Arboretum visitors mistakenly assume that taxpayers cover the attraction’s upkeep. Until now, proceeds from popular plant sales and membership fees to the Friends of the Arboretum program mostly covered the attraction’s day-to-day expenses. Updating several aging areas of the Arboretum will require additional funding sources. WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has more

