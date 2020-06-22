Roanoke County voting sites compressed to five Tuesday; here’s where

| By

Tomorrow is primary election day in Virginia, and in Roanoke County, in-person voting will be much different than usual, with far fewer locations than normal. Instead of the usual 30+ polling sites, there are just five super precincts as they are being called, one in each magisterial district. WFIR’s Evan has the story.

06-22 Super Precincts Wrap-WEB

FROM ROANOKE COUNTY:

Due to COVID-19, Roanoke County is unable to open or adequately and safely staff all of our 33 regular polling locations for the upcoming June 23rd Republican Primary Election. As a result, the June 23rd Election will take place in five SUPER-PRECINCTS located in each of the County’s five magisterial districts. This change is TEMPORARY, has been approved by the Virginia Department of Elections, and is only anticipated to be in effect

for the June 23rd Election. Registered voters who want to participate in the June 23rd Republican Primary Election must either vote absentee OR in person at their magisterial district’s TEMPORARY SUPER-PRECINCT, which are as follows:

Catawba Magisterial District: GLENVAR MIDDLE SCHOOL 4555 Malus Drive

Hollins Magisterial District: MOUNTAIN VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 5901 Plantation Circle

Windsor Hills Magisterial District: HIDDEN VALLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL 4902 Hidden Valley School Road

Vinton Magisterial District: WILIAM BYRD HIGH SCHOOL 2902 Washington Avenue

Cave Spring Magisterial District: HIDDEN VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL 5000 Titan Trail

All registered voters in Roanoke County will receive a postcard informing them of their regular precinct/magisterial district assignment and their TEMPORARY SUPER-PRECINCT assignment. The Roanoke County Electoral Board urges voters to bring these cards with them to their TEMPORARY SUPER-PRECINCT on Election Day to ensure that they go to the correct polling location and simplify the check-in process. All five SUPERPRECINCTS will be open from 6 AM to 7 PM on June 23rd.

TEMPORARY SUPER-PRECINCT POLLING PLACES FOR THE JUNE 23RD REPBULICAN PRIMRAY

CATAWBA MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT voters who regularly vote at:

 Grace Assembly of God

 Masons Cove Elementary School

 Glenvar Middle School

 Northside High School

 Glen Cove Elementary School

 Fort Lewis Baptist Church

 Mountain Pass Baptist Church

 Fort Lewis Elementary School

. . . will vote in the GLENVAR MIDDLE SCHOOL GYMNASIUM @ 4555 Malus Drive on June 23rd. Voters will enter through Door 16 and should park at the High School.

HOLLINS MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT voters who regularly vote at:

 Summerdean Church of the Brethren

 Burlington Elementary School

 Mountain View Elementary School

 Life Church

 Bonsack Baptist Church

 Hollins Library

. . . will vote in the MOUNTAIN VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL GYMNASIUM @ 5901 Plantation Circle on June 23rd. Voters will enter through Door 13 and can use any available parking spots.

WINDSOR HILLS MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT voters who regularly vote at:

 Bent Mountain Fire Station

 Back Creek Elementary School

 Our Lady of Nazareth Church

 Oak Grove Elementary School

 Cave Spring Baptist Church

 The Brambleton Center – Room 16/18 (Left Side)

. . . will vote in the HIDDEN VALLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFETERIA @ 4902 Hidden Valley School Road on June 23rd. Voters will enter through Door 1 and can use the front parking lots. Voters with accessibility concerns should drive around to the back of the Middle School for additional parking and use Door 4 to enter the polling place.

VINTON MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT voters who regularly vote at:

 William Byrd Middle School

 Bonsack Elementary School

 Vinton Baptist Church

 Charles R. Hill Senior Center

 William Byrd High School

 Mount Pleasant Elementary School

. . . will vote in the WILIAM BYRD HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA @ 2902 Washington Avenue on June 23rd. Voters will enter through the Cafeteria and can use any available parking spaces.

CAVE SPRING MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT voters who regularly vote at:

 Penn Forest Elementary School

 Penn Forest Worship Center

 Church of the Holy Spirit

 Green Valley Elementary School

 Clearbrook Elementary School

 The Brambleton Center – Room

1/Gym (Right Side)

 South County Library

. . . will vote in the HIDDEN VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL AUXILIARY GYM @ 5000 Titan Trail on June 23rd . Voters will enter through the Auxiliary Gym and can use any available parking spaces.

If you have any questions, please call Roanoke County’s Director of Elections, Anna Cloeter, at 772-7500 or Ken Srpan, Chairman of the Roanoke County Electoral Board, at 797-7358.