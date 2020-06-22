Bonsack-area assault leads to Roanoke standoff, arrest

Roanoke County police say a domestic assault in the Bonsack area led to the lengthy standoff in Roanoke City that ended with the suspect's surrender. Police say 51-year year old John Burch assaulted a woman Sunday, and when they attempted to serve warrants at a Roanoke home, Burch barricaded himself for almost 20 hours. He faces multiple charges.

NEWS RELEASE: (Roanoke County, VA—June 22, 2020) Shortly after noon Sunday Roanoke County Police responded to a domestic assault in the 5200 block of Orchard Hill Drive. Officers found a 53-year old white female at the scene. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Roanoke County Police put out a lookout for 51-year old John Andrew Burch. Roanoke County Police obtained felony warrants for Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Abduction. Roanoke City Police located Burch at a residence in the 2500 block of Edinburgh Dr, NW. When they attempted to arrest him, he barricaded himself inside the residence with a firearm. A standoff ensued and the Roanoke City Police Tactical Response Team was called in. As the standoff extended late into the evening, Roanoke County SWAT and City of Salem Emergency ResponseTeam relieved Roanoke City. At 6:30 a.m. Monday, the Roanoke City Tactical Response Team resumed command. At approximately 10:30 a.m. the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.Roanoke County Police continues to investigate the incident. Additional charges are pending further investigation.Roanoke County Police is appreciative of the Roanoke City and City of Salem Police Departments for bringing this incident to an end.