Roanoke County Police investigating hotel robbery

From Roanoke County Police Department: On 12-6-20 at 1900 hours, Officers of the Roanoke County Police Department were dispatched to a report of a robbery at Knights Inn located at 6520 Thirlane Road. The victim advised that 4 black males forced their way into his room, struck him with an unknown weapon and took an unknown amount of cash and other personal belongings before leaving the scene. Victim suffered superficial injuries. There is no danger to the public at this time. This incident is currently under investigation.