Roanoke City Police investigating Sunday shootings

On February 6, 2022 at approximately 1:50 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person down in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue NW. The City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised officers that the man was lying in the roadway and appeared to be unresponsive. Responding officers located the man, who had what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man deceased on scene. The man’s identity will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. Further details are limited. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

On February 6, 2022 at approximately 3:15 a.m, Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired in the 600 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers did not locate any victims or suspects in the immediate area. Shortly after their arrival, the City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised officers that an adult male had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man did confirm that his injury is related to the shots fired call from the 600 block of Salem Avenue SW. Further details are limited at this time. No arrests have been made and this is an going investigation.

There is no indication that these incidents are connected at this time. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.