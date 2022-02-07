Lowes will build distribution center in Roanoke County

Lowe’s Expected to Bring 70 Jobs and Support Economic Development in the Roanoke Valley

Lowe’s will be building a new distribution center at Valley Tech Park, the Roanoke County industrial center near I-81. The 11 million dollar development deal includes a 60,000 square foot warehouse to be built, employing about 70 once it is completed within the next year. Roanoke-based Cherney Development is partnering on the deal. Roanoke County Director of Economic Development Jill Loope on what’s trending:

The new warehouse and distribution site will position Lowe’s to more quickly and efficiently deliver products to consumers in the region as the 5G revolution takes hold and revolutionizes online commerce and delivery logistics. Lowe’s expects to fill 70 jobs at the site from delivery drivers to warehouse staff. “We’re on the cusp of great leaps in logistics and the delivery of consumer goods enabled by the roll-out of 5G and IOT technology,” says Jim Cherney, Founder and CEO of Cherney Development. “To realize the full benefits this provides, we need physical infrastructure in place and I’m proud to work with Samet Corporation and Roanoke County Economic Development who helped pave the way to make that possible right here in the Roanoke Valley.”

“We are excited to be a part of the site development and construction of this facility,” says Ken Grube, Regional Vice President for Samet. “We’ve been constructing projects like this one for over 60 years and understand the importance in creating a trusted partnership with all the key stakeholders to deliver both an exceptional project and experience for everyone involved.”

Construction is expected to begin in the coming months and be completed within about a year. The project is being financed by First Community Bank