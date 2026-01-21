Downtown Roanoke business owners are urging City Council to reconsider proposed changes to special events policies that they claim could significantly impact their revenue and operations.

During Tuesday’s Roanoke City Council meeting, city staff presented potential modifications to the special events guide that include increased fees for security barriers and new restrictions on the frequency and location of downtown events.

The proposed guidelines would limit street closures for a single weekend and specify that “no more than one race or parade impacting the same geographic area may be held on the same day, consecutive day, or on consecutive weekends.”

Ross Campbell, director of Roanoke’s Public Works Department, explained that the changes stem from an increase in special events since last year and concerns about potential security issues at large-scale gatherings.

“We’re seeing a significant increase in the number of events that are coming to the city, especially in the downtown area,” Campbell said.

City Manager Valmarie Turner cited financial considerations behind the proposed changes, noting that the city spent more than $200,000 on traffic control for special events in 2025.

Downtown businesses depend on special events

Jason Martin, who owns several downtown eateries including Martin’s Downtown, told council members the changes would threaten his business model.

“Most events I’ve produced are legacy events and we have been doing them for over 20 or 10 years,” Martin said. “Not being able to do the events we rely on would be extremely detrimental to not only my business but also my employees that count on the earnings they make to support themselves and their families.”

Martin emphasized the critical financial importance of these events, adding, “I cannot stress this enough. This is a huge part of our end-of-year money. We have to do these events to stay afloat.”

Molly Bullington, owner of Blue Ridge Racing, highlighted how multiple concurrent events create a synergistic economic benefit for the entire downtown area.

“Historically, busy days like St. Patrick’s Day work because there is more than just a single event. The parade brings people downtown and multiple street parties keep patrons here,” Bullington said. “Those layered experiences are what turn visitors into diners and customers. When restaurants make more money, the city makes more money through sales and meals tax.”

City cites financial and staffing concerns

Turner pointed to staffing limitations as a primary factor behind the proposed changes.

“We are behind in striping some of our roads and our signs because the number of events have grown exponentially. And it boils down to staffing and costs,” Turner said. “We want to ensure safety. We do not have the staff to keep up with the number of events that we receive. And that is a challenge for us.”

Campbell added that the financial burden on the city is substantial. “While we are still closing out the books on 2025, we estimate that we have spent in excess of $200,000 on traffic control alone for special events,” he said. “This does not include the cost of public safety, which does increase when an event is held in the street.”

Economic impact under debate

Vice Mayor Terry McGuire voiced concerns that the city could lose substantial revenue from downtown events by implementing these restrictions, suggesting the financial calculations might need further review.

Mayor Joe Cobb assured attendees that the potential changes will undergo discussion between city officials and downtown event planners before any policy is finalized.

The proposed changes come as downtown Roanoke has seen increased foot traffic and economic activity through special events in recent years, which many business owners credit with helping their establishments recover from previous economic challenges.

City officials acknowledge they must balance public safety and resource constraints with the economic benefits these events bring to local businesses and the city’s tax base.