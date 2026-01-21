From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. This weekend at the Bear Theatre in downtown Roanoke – staged readings of three plays Friday night through a Sunday matinee, Beyond Entertainment: Theatre that makes you think. This weekend Friday through Sunday at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood. Mysticon returns for the first time since before the pandemic. At the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke this Saturday at 6:30pm – a commemoration of a 70th anniversary – the 1956 wreck and recovery of the fabled Norfolk and Western 611 steam locomotive.

