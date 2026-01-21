Its been talked about and promised for many years – the widening to three lanes each way on I-81 between exits 143 and 150. Tomorrow night at a VDOT information meeting the public can ask questions as the project comes closer to being a reality. Salem district VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond says the widening of I-81 to add a third lane in each direction from exits 143 to 150 will seem familiar to motorists. Bond also says VDOT wants local residents and motorists to have an understanding of what to expect at exit 150 in Botetourt County, where I-81 intersects with US 220. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

