Police seek suspects in Roanoke Sunday morning shooting

NEWS RELEASE: On March 28, 2021 at approximately 11:40 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Madison Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No suspects were located on scene, and no arrests have been made at this time. Detectives are working to gather more information about what led up to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.