Juvenile and adult male injured in Roanoke shooting

On March 30, 2021 at approximately 4:45 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a possible shooting in the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Responding officers located a juvenile male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. Another adult male victim was also located on scene with a minor injury — that male refused treatment on scene. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the juvenile victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Further details are limited at this time. Officers and Detectives are on scene and actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.