Police officer charged with assaulting man with stun gun

| By

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A grand jury in Virginia has indicted a police officer on charges that he misused a stun gun on an unarmed man.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch report s that a Petersburg Circuit Court grand jury on Thursday indicted Petersburg Police Lt. Jason Sharp, 50, on two misdemeanor assault charges.

Sharp’s attorney, Doug Ramseur, said his client is “completely innocent” of the charges and properly used a Taser on the man, believing he was armed and dangerous.

Sharp, a 20-year veteran of the Petersburg Bureau of Police, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Dec. 16. He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of his case.

Powhatan Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Cerullo was appointed to handle the case as a special prosecutor.

The charges against Sharp stem from an encounter with a man outside his home on Oct 4. Cerullo said police responded to a report that a man had two handguns tucked in his waistband and was possibly carrying a rifle. The man sustained minor injuries when Sharp shocked him twice with a stun gun, according to Cerullo.