Peter Volosin to run for Roanoke City Council

Peter Volosin, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic party’s nomination for Congress in the 6th district in 2018, says he will run for Roanoke City Council this year. An official announcement is expected Monday.

Here is a portion of an email Volosin sent to supporters Sunday:

It’s a decision I’ve thought long and carefully about for the past several months.

Roanoke is going through some big shifts right now. Major industries hat drove our economy for over 100 years are being replaced. New challenges in housing, infrastructure, and quality of life are front-and-center for all of us who call this valley home.

We need the right leadership to navigate the city through this transition successfully. I believe I have the vision, the skills, and the experience to help make Roanoke a community of sustained opportunity serving the needs of all its residents.

To paraphrase Theodore Roosevelt, I’m stepping into the arena again because I care deeply about our valley and its future. This is the right time.