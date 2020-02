Wedding photographers offer services for free — once a year

A Roanoke husband-and-wife wedding photography team is making it an annual habit: donating their services once a year to a couple that cannot afford it. Josh and Carole Gabrielson at Wedding Photography and Films have done this for ten years now. They are already taking applications on their web site.

Click here for Wedding Photography and Films application website.