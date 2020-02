Business Owners Association protests minimum wage hike bill proposed

Members of the Asian American Business Owners Association based in Roanoke say they “absolutely agree” that Virginia’s minimum wage is “long overdue” for an increase – but they also say the 15 dollars an hour proposed over the next 5 years is too much. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

