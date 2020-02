Former Mayor Nelson Harris about to release book on Roanoke in the 1940’s

Former Roanoke Mayor, pastor and local historian Nelson Harris gets ready to release his 14th book next month – “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940’s”, a serious academic work running more than 600 pages long and featuring 300-plus photographs.

