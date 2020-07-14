One person dead and another wounded in Franklin County shooting

From Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 4:20am on July 14, 2020 alerting of shots fired. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, along with Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety, responded to a house in the 100 block of Salthouse Branch Road in the Henry Community of Franklin County,VA. Upon arrival, deputies found one deceased subject and an additional subject with gunshot wounds. The wounded subject was transported to the hospital for medical care.It is very early in the investigation however evidence at the scene indicates that the shooter fled before deputies arrived. Currently there is no known vehicle description or direction of travel. Citizens in the area are advised to be alert and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately. Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Lt. Nolen at 540-483-6662.