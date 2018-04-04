Officers exchange gunfire with man during chase in Virginia

| By

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) – Virginia State Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire between local officers and a man they were chasing. The Virginian-Pilot cites a release from Chesapeake police that says officers tried to pull over a man for a traffic violation early Tuesday, which turned into a chase that led into Portsmouth. The release says the man then got out of the car and fired at officers during the ensuing police chase. State police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya confirmed police fired their weapons, but would not say how many officers fired or howv many rounds were shot. Police say no one was injured. A police K-9 tried to track the man, but didn’t find him.