Roanoke protestors call for ICE to be abolished following death of Renee Good
Area residents used a protest in downtown Roanoke to call for ICE to be abolished in the wake of a fatal shooting in Minneapolis. Details from WFIR’s Clark Palmer:
Northern Virginia Democratic Congressman Don Beyer says Secretary Noem and Trump aide Steven Miller should resign from their posts following the shooting:
Roanoke area GOP Congressman Ben Cline told Fox News that ICE agents were enforcing the law when Good was shot: