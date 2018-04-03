Police: Man runs pickup into Vinton home trying to flee traffic stop

Published April 3, 2018 | By Evan Jones

Vinton Police say a driver who tried to flee a traffic stop this afternoon crossed through a yard during the pursuit and struck a home in the 300-block of Elm Street. Officials say the man driving the pickup tried to flee on foot, but he was caught. His name has not yet been released.

From Vinton Police:  On April 3, 2018 at approximately 1545 hours an officer of the Vinton Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 800 block of Morrison Ave.  The vehicle, a white 1997 Dodge Ram pick up, truck fled from the officer West on Morrison Ave.  The vehicle continued on Polk Ave., crossing N. Blair St., and crossing through a yard where the vehicle struck a home located in the 300 Block of Elm St.   One adult male driver attempted to flee on foot and was apprehended.  A second subject, a juvenile, also fled on foot but later returned to the scene.  The juvenile was turned over to a guardian.  There were no injuries related to this incident.  This incident is still under investigation, and charges are still pending at the time of this release

