Non-fatal shooting in NW Roanoke early this morning

On November 9 at approximately 1:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim outside of a residence in the area with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment.

Details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.