Roanoke County names new police chief

Roanoke County has announced the appointment of Michael Poindexter as the next Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023. Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the Chief of Police position. Poindexter received the approval of an interview committee led by the County Administrator. “Mike’s dedication and years of experience in the Roanoke Valley coupled with his education, leadership, and growth within the department were impressive. We are confident he will provide a smooth transition into the important role and fulfill the duties well,” said County Administrator Richard Caywood.

Poindexter has been acting as Assistant Chief of Police for the department since April of this year, as well as supervising the professional standards unit, the Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy, Services Division, and Crime Prevention. Before this role, he dedicated 28 years as Police Commander, Police Sergeant, and Police Officer gaining experience in criminal investigations, administration, mentorship, and human resources within numerous divisions and platoons in the County.