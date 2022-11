Describe the Night on stage at Virginia Tech will resonate says director

A play set in Russia that covers a 90-year span from Stalin to the fall of the Berlin wall – and to Vladimir Putin in 2010 – is being staged at Virginia Tech tonight through next Tuesday. The director says it will strike a chord with current events, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Hear the extended conversation with “Describe the Night” director Susanna Rhinehart below: