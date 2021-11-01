No suspects, no one talking in NW Roanoke shooting

NEWS RELEASE: On November 1, 2021 at approximately 12:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of an alarm call in the 600 block of Peters Creek Road NW. While responding, the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified officers that there were also several reports of shots fired in the area. As officers arrived at the scene, a large group of individuals began leaving the area and did not wish to speak with officers. Shortly after officers arrived, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital advised that an adult male with what appeared to be serious, but not life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived via personal transport to the hospital. Officers located evidence of a shooting at the scene in the 600 block of Peters Creek Rd NW and determined that the victim was injured
there. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. Further details are limited and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.