More than 10,000 already registered as Drumstick Dash returns Thanksgiving

| By

The “Drumstick Dash” is back this year Thanksgiving morning after being virtual-only last year. The registration numbers show the Dash will have no shortage of runners and walkers — organizers say more 10,000 thousand people have already signed up, with a greater proportion than normal saying they will run. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full Drumstick Dash information.