No one injured during Salem building fire

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four occupants were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury.The first units arrived within six minutes of receiving the call and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure. An attached porch and several vehicles were on fire on the exterior of the property and firefighters quickly discovered that the flames had extended inside the building. The next arriving personnel stretched a fire hose into the structure and found heavy fire in the attic area.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes, but the building did sustain heavy fire and smoke damage and several vehicles were damaged. Approximately 26 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department (Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Medic 801,Medic 802, Medic 803, Battalion 1 & Fire Medic 1) and the Roanoke Fire & EMS Department(Ladder 5, Engine 13 & Battalion 2) responded to the call. The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire to determine and exact cause. Currently, there is no damage estimate.