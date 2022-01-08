No mask mandate for GOP-controlled House of Delegates

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly is set to convene in person next week amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, and when it does, members in at least one chamber will not be facing mask, testing or vaccine mandates. The incoming leadership of the House of Delegates, which will be newly under GOP control, made the announcement Friday that there would be no such requirements.

In a statement, Speaker-designee Todd Gilbert said he urged anyone taking part in person during the session to get vaccinated and receive a booster as appropriate. Gilbert’s statement said the House Clerk’s office will maintain an ample supply of KN95 masks for legislators, staff, and visitors wishing to use them. Seating capacity will be reduced in all committee rooms, with hearings livestreamed, according to a memo. In-person testimony before committees will resume, but the option to weigh in virtually will remain available.