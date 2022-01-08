Carilion Clinic to Adjust System-Wide Hospital Visitation Policy

(From Carilion Clinic) To help reduce the risk of COVID-19, Carilion Clinic is implementing system-wide hospital visitation restrictions to keep patients and employees safe. Effective Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7 a.m., Carilion will update its visitation level for all hospitals to red. No visitors will be permitted with few exceptions.

Visitation is assessed on a weekly basis based on community positivity rate, spread of COVID-19, and mask compliance. Visitors play an important role in patient experience, and Carilion asks that the community do its part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing. Most importantly, get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

See more details on visitation policy here