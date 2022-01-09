Fire last night in Roanoke County causes extensive damage

(Roanoke County, VA—January 8, 2022) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 to the 3400 block of Locust Grove Lane, in the Ft. Lewis area, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving was Chief 1 and Roanoke County Station 9 (Ft. Lewis). Chief 1 reported smoke and fire showing from a one story, brick-sided, single family home with all occupants out. The fire was knocked down in 30 minutes.

The house was occupied by a single wheelchair bound adult at the time of the fire. That occupant had self-evacuated to the front porch and then was assisted by several bystanders to safety. The occupant of the home was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. We appreciate the assistance of Salem Fire & EMS on this call.

According to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office: the fire on Locust Grove Lane remains under investigation at this time. The occupant was transported to the hospital with burn injuries. Thanks to a couple bystanders the occupant was rescued from her porch preventing further injury. Damage estimates are $250,000.00. One firefighter also sustained an injury during suppression efforts.